Showbiz Celebrities Stand United to Urge an End to Strikes and Blockades

In a remarkable display of solidarity, actors, actresses, singers, and other prominent figures from the showbiz industry formed a human chain, demanding an immediate resolution to the ongoing strike and blockade that has been gripping the nation. The event, organized under the banner of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, was held in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital.

Renowned personalities such as Riaz, Ferdous, Mahia Mahi, Tushar Khan, Tareen, Shampa Reza, SD Rubel, Nipun, and many others participated in this powerful demonstration of unity. Their aim was clear — to raise their voices and call for an end to the disruptive strikes and blockades that have been negatively impacting various sectors of society.

The showbiz industry has been hit particularly hard, with actors and actresses facing significant challenges due to the strike. Filmmaker Ferdous expressed his concerns about the disruptive effects of the strike on education. He emphasized that his children’s education was suffering with exams being scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays and online classes on Sundays. Despite the obstacles posed the Covid pandemic, Ferdous believes that the country, under the right leadership, can and will continue to advance in the future.

Nipun Akhtar, while displaying her unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, emphasized the role the Prime Minister played in empowering women and fostering the rise of women entrepreneurs. Nipun Akhtar, herself a successful actress-turned-entrepreneur, recognized Sheikh Hasina’s contributions and rejected the strike and blockade, which were causing inconvenience to business operations.

Actress Mahia Mahi reaffirmed her support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and urged her fellow artists to actively contribute to her victory in the upcoming elections. Mahia Mahi acknowledged the Prime Minister’s immense efforts in improving the lives of artists and expressed her desire for a stable and prosperous future without the disruptions caused the strike.

This demonstration showbiz celebrities serves as a powerful reminder of the influence and voice that artists possess. As they stand united, they send a clear message advocating for peace, stability, and progress.

