BBC Issues New Social Media Guidelines for Staff

The BBC has released new social media guidelines for its staff members, ensuring that they engage in civil and respectful discussions online. The director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, emphasized the importance of treating individuals with respect, especially in a time where public debates can become highly polarized.

In addition to promoting civility, the guidelines reflect the BBC’s commitment to both freedom of expression and impartiality. These principles are now extended to social media platforms. Davie highlighted that it is crucial for employees and the organization as a whole to have a clear understanding of how to use social media appropriately, as this also impacts the audience.

The updated guidance includes specific requirements for presenters of flagship programs. This move is aimed at ensuring that individuals in prominent positions uphold the standards of the BBC when using social media. The guidelines are designed to be fair and proportional, striking a balance between maintaining the broadcaster’s commitments and allowing for personal expression.

Overall, these guidelines serve as a reminder to BBC staff members of their responsibility to engage in respectful and considerate online communication. By fostering an environment of civility, the BBC aims to contribute to a healthier public discourse, both online and offline.

Sources:

– BBC Director General, Tim Davie