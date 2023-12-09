Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Seeks Damages for Defamatory Statements

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan is taking legal action against actresses Trisha Krishnan, Kushboo Sundar, and Chiranjeevi Konidela for alleged defamatory statements made against him on the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter).

In a recent court filing with the Madras High Court, Khan claims that the defendants made defamatory statements in public without properly verifying or ascertaining the truth. He asserts that his comments were not personal attacks but rather commentary on negative characters he had portrayed in his roles. Khan insists that he did not make any specific personal comments about the defendants or any woman in particular.

Khan’s comments about Trisha Krishnan had caused significant backlash, with many criticizing them as misogynistic and disrespectful. Trisha herself expressed her displeasure on social media and condemned Khan’s statements. The Chennai police even filed a case against Khan under Sections 354A and 509 of the IPC, which deal with offenses related to harassment and insult of a woman’s modesty.

Despite Khan’s attempt to secure anticipatory bail, his petition was rejected the court due to a lack of case details. Additionally, Khan publicly apologized for his remarks, and Trisha accepted his apology.

Now, Khan seeks damages from the defendant actors through legal channels. The court will have to consider the arguments presented both parties and determine whether the statements made the defendant actors were indeed defamatory.

This legal battle highlights the growing issue of online defamation and the importance of responsible communication on social media. It also draws attention to the need for better verification of facts before making public statements. As the case progresses, it remains to be seen how the court will evaluate the nature and impact of the statements made all parties involved.