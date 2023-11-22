Heartwarming Reunion: Actor’s Social Media Post Helps Mentally Challenged Youth Find His Family

In a heartwarming turn of events, a recent social media post popular actor Koel Mallick has led to the reunification of a 22-year-old mentally challenged youth with his family in a remote village in Murshidabad. The post, featuring pictures of Mallick celebrating the traditional festival of Bhai Phonta with inmates at an NGO in Kolkata, caught the attention of the missing youth’s mother, ultimately leading to their reunion.

Sujoy Mandal had gone missing from his home in Ghuni village three months ago, sparking a desperate search his family. Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate him. Meanwhile, Sujoy found himself in Kolkata, almost 240 kilometers away from his village, where he was rescued the police and placed under the care of Iswar Sankalpa, an NGO specializing in providing psychiatric care to individuals with psychosocial disabilities living on the streets.

The NGO’s staff attempted to communicate with Sujoy but faced difficulties in extracting any information about his family. However, fate had something else in store. During Koel Mallick’s visit to the NGO to celebrate Bhai Phonta, she captured the heartwarming moments in photographs and videos, which she subsequently shared on her social media accounts.

Little did Mallick know that her post would reach Sujoy’s family through the frequent shares and likes of her fans and followers. Sujoy’s mother, upon seeing the pictures, immediately recognized her missing son as the young man receiving phonta from the actor. Overjoyed, she wasted no time in seeking help from local village elders to locate the NGO and begin the necessary proceedings for Sujoy’s return.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the family, the police, and the NGO, Sujoy was finally reunited with his loved ones. Expressing her gratitude, Koel Mallick humbly acknowledged that the reunion was destined to happen, whether or not she had been involved. The family, in turn, expressed their appreciation for Mallick, the police, and the dedicated staff at the NGO who had taken care of Sujoy during his time away from home.

This heartwarming incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media and the kindness of strangers. It highlights how a single social media post can bridge the gap and bring families back together.

