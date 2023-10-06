Jayapradha Challenges Conviction for Non-Payment of ESIC Dues

Actor and former Member of Parliament, Jayapradha, has taken legal action approaching the Madras High Court to challenge her conviction and six months’ imprisonment for failing to pay Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dues. The conviction was imposed a Metropolitan Magistrate on August 10, 2023.

Justice G. Jayachandran has granted a week’s time for ESIC to file a counter affidavit in response to Jayapradha’s petitions. The court also requested her counsel to determine if the outstanding amount of ₹37.68 lakh can be cleared then. The High Court Registry will schedule another hearing on October 18 to review the five petitions filed the actor.

ESIC had filed five complaints against Jayapradha and other partners of the Jayaprada Theatre in Chennai in 2005. One of the complaints was regarding the non-payment of ₹8.17 lakh between November 1, 1991, and September 30, 2022. The other three complaints related to non-payment of ₹1.58 lakh for different periods between 2002 and 2004. The fifth complaint concerned the non-submission of contribution returns for the period ending in September 2003.

Jayapradha’s defense was that the partnership firm was dissolved in 2008 and the theatre was non-functional. However, the Magistrate convicted her under the ESIC Act, stating that the offenses were committed before 2008. The Magistrate had issued non-bailable arrest warrants to secure the actor’s presence and enforce the punishment since she was not present when the judgment was pronounced on August 10.

In her challenge to the conviction, Jayapradha’s legal team will argue against the Magistrate’s decision and present evidence to support her defense of the partnership firm’s dissolution and the non-functionality of the theater.

