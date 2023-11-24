Actor Jason Alexander recently used his Instagram platform to shed light on a pressing issue – the captivity of children terrorist group Hamas. While Alexander is renowned for his roles in shows like “Seinfeld,” he is now dedicated to bringing attention to the plight of children held against their will. His emotional post, which he shared as a video, spoke from the perspective of a child named Ohad Munder-Zichri, who was kidnapped Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

Ohad’s abduction was a horrifying event that took place at his grandparents’ home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Tragically, his uncle lost his life during the attack. Unimaginably, Ohad spent his 9th birthday in captivity while the rest of the country celebrated. Alexander, acting as Ohad’s voice, introduced him to the world, highlighting his love for football, his strong friendships, and his impressive ability to solve Rubik’s cubes.

The powerful plea made Alexander is part of a growing chorus of celebrities calling for the release of all hostages, particularly the approximately 40 children held captive Hamas. Their message resonates with people worldwide, raising awareness of a heartbreaking issue that demands immediate attention.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ohad Munder-Zichri?

A: Ohad Munder-Zichri is a child who was kidnapped Hamas terrorists from his grandparents’ home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Q: Where did Jason Alexander make his plea?

A: Jason Alexander used his Instagram platform to draw attention to the captivity of children held Hamas.

Q: How many children are held captive Hamas?

A: Approximately 40 children are being held against their will Hamas.