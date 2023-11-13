Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds BMW 7 Series to His Impressive Car Collection

Dulquer Salmaan, a renowned actor, and his father Mammootty have a shared passion for cars, as evidenced their remarkable collection. Their garage boasts one of the most extensive and stylish assortments in the country, housing over 100 cars. Recently, Salmaan made a new addition to his already impressive lineup with the acquisition of the latest iteration of the BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport.

The BMW 740i M Sport, launched in India in January 2023, comes with a price tag of Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants, the 7340i and the newly introduced 740d. The former features a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers an impressive 375 bhp at 5,200–6250 rpm, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

Salmaan’s BMW 740i M Sport showcases an elegant oxide grey metallic shade, an excellent choice that adds to the car’s allure. A video circulating on social media captures the actor behind the wheel, showcasing his latest addition with pride.

Inside, the new 7 Series offers a luxurious experience with a host of features. It boasts a curved infotainment screen that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Additionally, the rear of the car is equipped with a 31.3-inch, 8K ‘cinema’ screen mounted on the roof that can be folded down for video streaming. The car also offers 5.5-inch touchscreens on the rear door pads, soft-closing doors, a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting elements, and ambient lighting.

Dulquer Salmaan continues to impress both fans and car enthusiasts with his ever-growing collection. As he gears up for his next movie release, his passion for cars remains as vibrant as ever.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently working on a movie tentatively titled ‘KH 234,’ which also stars Kamal Haasan and is directed Mani Ratnam. The film is scheduled to hit theaters next year.