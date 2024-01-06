Beloved actor David Soul dies at age 80

Actor David Soul, known for his role as detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson in the popular 1970s TV series “Starsky & Hutch,” has sadly passed away at the age of 80. His wife, Helen Snell, confirmed the news, expressing that Soul fought bravely until the end, surrounded his loving family.

Soul was a versatile artist, sharing his exceptional talents as an actor, singer, storyteller, and creative artist. His impact on those whose lives he touched will be remembered through his infectious smile, laughter, and passion for life.

“Starsky & Hutch,” which aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, became a cultural phenomenon. As the blond half of the dynamic duo, Soul and his co-star Paul Michael Glaser captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The show’s popularity even introduced a range of children’s toys inspired the crime-fighting pair.

In addition to his television success, Soul reached the top of the music charts with the hit single “Don’t Give Up on Us.” His talent extended beyond acting, showcasing his musical abilities to the delight of his fans.

While residing in Britain for many years, Soul engaged in various stage roles, proving his versatility as a performer. Notably, in 2001, he successfully won a libel case against a journalist who had harshly criticized a play he was involved in without even watching it.

Soul’s talents also extended to the theater, where he portrayed the titular talk-show host in “Jerry Springer: The Opera” in London’s West End.

His legacy lives on, as Soul and Glaser made cameo appearances in the 2004 big-screen adaptation of “Starsky & Hutch,” starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

David Soul’s remarkable contributions to entertainment have left an indelible mark on the industry, and he will be dearly missed his fans and the entertainment community as a whole.