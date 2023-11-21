New Title: Taiwanese Actor Danson Reveals His Journey of Fatherhood

Taiwanese actor Danson, known for his roles in popular Taiwanese idol dramas, recently made headlines when he disclosed a deeply personal secret. In a heartfelt revelation, Danson shared that he became a father at the age of 28, a fact that remained hidden from the public for over a decade.

The actor, whose real name is Tang, revealed this significant detail in response to online rumors about his personal life. While he chose not to mention the name of his former girlfriend, he explained that they discovered she was pregnant and decided to have the child despite not being married. Though they separated a few years ago due to incompatibility, they made the joint decision to co-parent and maintain a strong bond with their child.

Expressing his unwavering love for his son, Danson emphasized that his commitment as a father remains steadfast. Even when he is working in China, he keeps in touch with his child through the messaging app WeChat. When he returns to Taipei, he makes it a priority to spend quality time with his son, taking him out to play and enjoy meals together.

Danson’s fiancee, Taiwanese-American actress Becky Su, is fully aware of the child. Their relationship blossomed in 2019, and understanding the complexities, he confessed his fatherhood journey to her. With time and open communication, they decided to embark on this journey together.

The proposal itself took place during the finale of the Chinese reality singing show “Call Me By Fire”. Although Danson did not make it into the final singing group, he chose that moment to express his love and commitment to Su, making it a truly memorable occasion.

This heartwarming revelation brings to light the personal struggles and growth of a well-known actor, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of relationships and the complexities of parenting. Danson’s openness and honesty serve as a reminder that true love transcends obstacles, and the commitment to family remains unyielding.

