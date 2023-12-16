Beloved Actor André Braugher Passes Away at 61

André Braugher, the talented actor known for his roles in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” has tragically passed away at the age of 61. According to a representative, Braugher succumbed to lung cancer on Monday.

Braugher’s career was marked numerous accolades and memorable performances. Born in Chicago in 1962, he made a breakthrough in the 1989 film “Glory,” sharing the screen with esteemed actors Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. However, it was his portrayal of Det. Frank Pembleton in the gritty police drama “Homicide” that truly cemented his status as a versatile actor. Braugher played the character for seven seasons and received 11 Emmy nominations. He took home his first Emmy in 1998 and won again in 2006 for his exceptional work in the FX miniseries “Thief.”

In a surprising shift, Braugher ventured into comedy with the role of Capt. Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The show delighted audiences for eight seasons and earned the actor four Emmy nominations. Braugher’s deadpan portrayal of Captain Holt added a unique charm to the series which also featured Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, and Melissa Fumero.

Outside of his successful acting career, Braugher was devoted to philanthropy. He served on the board of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and in lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations to be made to this organization.

André Braugher leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Ami Brabson and their three sons: Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley. He will be deeply missed fans and fellow actors alike, who remember him as a talented and versatile performer.