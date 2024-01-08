Alia Bhatt Shares Stylish Mirror Selfies at ‘Animal’ Success Party

Alia Bhatt recently attended a success party for the film ‘Animal’ along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress looked stunning in a blue dress with unique cutouts, which she flaunted in a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram stories. In the first selfie, Alia showed off a close-up look of her face, while in the second picture, she gave a better glimpse of her outfit. The final picture revealed her complete look for the night.

This is not the first time Alia has treated her fans with mirror selfies. She has been posting such pictures since the start of the new year. Alia and Ranbir recently spent their New Year’s vacation at an exotic location, and Alia shared some adorable pictures and videos from their trip. However, the images did not feature Ranbir or their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.

Speaking of Raha, the couple surprised everyone revealing her face on Christmas. Alia and Ranbir posed with their daughter in front of the paparazzi, and fans were delighted to see the little one’s uncanny resemblance to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and great-grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Alia has previously opened up about why they have not yet publicly shown their daughter’s face. As new parents, they are still deciding how they feel about her image being all over the internet. However, Alia did express her love and pride for her daughter during a media summit.

On the work front, Alia has some exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in director Vasan Bala’s upcoming film ‘Jigra’ and will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Overall, Alia Bhatt continues to impress her fans with her stylish appearances and shares glimpses of her personal life every now and then. Her mirror selfies and updates about her daughter Raha always create a buzz among her followers, who eagerly await more exciting content from the talented actress.