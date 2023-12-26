Meta Bans Activist Shaun King from Instagram for Violating Policies

Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, has disabled the account of social justice activist Shaun King. While King claims that his account was banned due to his support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, a Meta spokesperson stated that it was disabled for violating their policies praising designated entities. King, who had over 5 million followers on Instagram, has been known for his advocacy work on movements like Black Lives Matter.

Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy has faced scrutiny since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October. Human Rights Watch has urged Meta to revise this policy, highlighting perceived flaws and alleging censorship of content supporting Palestinians. Users have reported having their posts removed or experiencing restricted access to Instagram and Facebook features.

In a Facebook post, King expressed his belief that his IP address was being tracked Meta and that the platform would delete anything he said elsewhere. He plans to take legal action against Meta, appealing to the Civil Rights Division of their legal team.

King hoped that his Instagram platform would serve as a means for Palestinians to document their plight in Gaza and the West Bank, fearing further retaliation Meta. The activist emphasized the importance of speaking truth to power and refusing to stay silent about genocide and war crimes.

While some Facebook users voiced their support for King, others criticized him for past controversies, such as allegations of mishandling raised funds and misrepresenting his background. The hashtag #BlockShaunKing, which trended two years ago, resurfaced with some users expressing their discontent with his role and intentions within the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Meta will respond to the criticisms surrounding their policies and the enforcement of content moderation.