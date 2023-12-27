Shaun King Banned from Instagram for Supporting Palestinians

Summary: Social justice activist Shaun King has been banned from Instagram, with the platform citing “multiple instances of praise for designated entities in violation of our policies.” King believes he was banned for speaking out in support of Palestinians and condemning the ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank. However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has faced criticism for its enforcement of policies regarding “dangerous organizations and individuals,” leading to heightened censorship of users supporting Palestinians.

According to NBC News, Meta’s reasons for removing King’s account were vague, but the company’s “Dangerous Organizations and Individuals” policy has come under scrutiny. This policy prohibits the praise, support, and representation of dangerous entities. Human Rights Watch has raised concerns about the flaws in Meta’s enforcement, which have resulted in increased censorship of users advocating for Palestinians.

The New York Post reported that King shared Hamas propaganda videos, which depicted Israeli hostages taken Hamas as being treated well. The Jerusalem Post also noted that King’s Instagram page included a video of a shooting attack carried out Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians, falsely claiming it showed Israelis shooting Palestinians in the West Bank.

In addition to the Instagram ban, King has faced accusations of lying about his involvement in securing the release of two American hostages. The family involved has denied any connection to him. Furthermore, criticism has been directed at King for stating that his safety was compromised the loss of his Instagram account, as it remains unclear why this would be the case.

While Instagram has not provided specific details about the violations committed Shaun King, the incident has raised concerns about the impact of social media platform policies on freedom of expression and the plight of Palestinians.