New Multiplayer Maps Pulled from Modern Warfare 3 Launch Due to Spawn Point Issues

Activision’s highly anticipated game, Modern Warfare 3, was released today, November 10th. However, shortly after its launch, the developer had to swiftly remove several multiplayer maps from the game due to problematic spawn points that caused chaos in gameplay.

One of the maps, Quarry, proved to be particularly problematic when played in the Hardpoint game mode. Players were consistently spawned in the same location, leaving them vulnerable and allowing the opposing team to easily eliminate them. This created an unfair and frustrating experience for players.

As a result, Activision made the decision to temporarily remove Quarry, along with Rundown and Scrapyard, from the playlists. The developers recognized the need to rectify these unfavorable spawns to ensure a more balanced and enjoyable multiplayer experience.

This initial setback in Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer launch is unfortunate, especially considering the game had a high-profile open beta last month. Compounding the issue, a recent report suggests that the development cycle for Modern Warfare 3 was significantly shorter than the usual three-year timeframe. This condensed timeline may have contributed to the presence of bugs and issues in the game.

Despite these challenges, Activision remains committed to resolving these problems promptly and providing a satisfying multiplayer experience for players. The team is actively working to address the spawn point issues in Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard maps.

Modern Warfare 3’s single-player campaign has also faced criticism, with it being described as “underbaked, rehashed, and cobbled together” from the game’s multiplayer components. However, multiplayer remains a significant aspect of the game’s appeal, and Activision is dedicated to ensuring that the experience lives up to expectations.

