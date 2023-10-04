WhatsApp to Introduce Real Dark Mode in Upcoming Updates

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging applications in the world, has been continuously making updates and improvements over the years to provide users with a simpler and more satisfying user experience. Recently, the app introduced the dark mode feature, which allows the entire interface to change to a dark color scheme. However, according to Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, there will be some changes to the dark mode in the upcoming updates, bringing a “real dark mode” as some internet users have dubbed it.

The current dark mode in WhatsApp does not completely turn off the pixels on OLED screens, resulting in a dark gray color instead of true black. However, the upcoming version of dark mode will feature pure blacks, which can help reduce visual fatigue and save battery consumption. It should be noted that the battery-saving aspect of dark mode is also dependent on the user’s device and usage patterns.

Currently, the real dark mode is only available in the beta version of the application, where updates are released before being rolled out to all users. Unfortunately, the beta version is currently full and not accepting new users.

To activate the real dark mode, the process is the same as activating the current dark mode. In Android, users can go to the “Settings” menu within the WhatsApp app, navigate to the “Chats” section, and select the “Theme” option to choose the dark mode. In iOS devices, users can go to the device’s control center or settings, select “Display & Brightness,” and choose the dark mode appearance.

The benefits of using dark mode extend beyond aesthetics. Studies have shown that prolonged use of mobile devices can cause visual fatigue, and dark mode helps reduce this lowering the screen brightness. Additionally, dark mode can also reduce the impact of blue light emitted screens, which can interfere with sleep hormones like melatonin.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s upcoming real dark mode update brings improvements to the existing dark mode, providing users with a more visually pleasing experience while reducing visual fatigue and saving battery life.

