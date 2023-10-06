How to Enable Dark Mode in WhatsApp on iOS and Android

Dark mode is a feature that has revolutionized the way we use our devices, providing a useful way to protect our eyes during long periods of interaction with our favorite applications. Many apps have embraced this wonderful adaptation, and WhatsApp is no exception.

Enabling dark mode on your phone is possible for both iOS and Android devices. For iPhone users, there are two easy options. You can do it through the device settings or the Control Center. Android users have a simple and efficient method as well. Both methods are equally effective and allow you to customize your WhatsApp experience according to your preferences.

To enable dark mode on iPhone through device settings, follow these steps:

1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap on “Display & Brightness.”

3. In the “APPEARANCE” section, you will find three options:

a. Dark: Enables dark mode with darker and more relaxing tones.

b. Light: Returns to the traditional white mode.

c. Automatic: Allows you to schedule dark mode activation based on a specific time or ambient light conditions.

To enable dark mode on iPhone through the Control Center, follow these steps:

1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

2. Search for “Control Center.”

3. Customize the Control Center and add the “Dark Mode” control.

4. Access the Control Center swiping down from the top right corner (for iPhone X and newer models), or swiping up from the bottom (for iPhone 8 and older models).

5. Use the “Dark Mode” control to toggle dark mode on or off.

For Android users, follow these steps to enable dark mode in WhatsApp:

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.

2. Tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner and select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

3. Go to “Chats” in the settings menu.

4. Tap on “Theme” to access the theme settings.

5. Choose between “Dark,” “Light,” or “System Default” options. System default syncs with your device’s dark mode settings.

Dark mode has its benefits beyond aesthetics. It reduces eye strain and can save battery life, allowing longer conversations without worrying about running out of power. WhatsApp has made our nighttime chatting more comfortable and enjoyable in low-light environments, protecting us from eye strain and headaches.

Source: Not provided.