The Bombay High Court Hears Arguments on Amendments to IT Rules

The Bombay High Court recently heard arguments on a series of petitions challenging the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules. One of the key points of contention is the establishment of Fact Check Units (FCUs) under the Rules. Defending the FCUs, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta stated that online platforms would have no choice but to take action on content flagged the units.

Mehta argued that intermediaries or online platforms have two options when it comes to flagged content – either take it down or add a disclaimer to it. He emphasized that not taking any action is not an option, as it would expose intermediaries to potential legal liability.

However, the court raised concerns about the lack of recourse for online users whose posts are unilaterally removed without any avenue for appeal. They questioned where the user can go if their content is taken down and raised doubts about the authority of the FCU to determine the truth.

In response, Mehta clarified that the government does not seek to be the arbiter of truth in these cases. He emphasized that only the courts can make such determinations.

The court also questioned why the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which previously flagged fake news on social media platforms, was considered inadequate and why the amendment to include FCUs was necessary.

The bench will continue hearing the petitions on September 29 to further assess the implications of the amended IT Rules.

