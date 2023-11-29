Protecting Your Account: Identifying and Resolving Suspicious Activity

Safeguarding user accounts in the digital age has become an increasingly important task for service providers. In our ongoing commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of our platform, we have implemented measures to detect suspicious activity on TipRanks accounts. The detection of such activity is crucial in preventing unauthorized access and maintaining a trustworthy environment for our users.

Our system has the capability to identify various types of suspicious activities that may be considered violations of our Terms of Use. These activities can include but are not limited to:

Excessively viewing a specific page type, surpassing 80 page views within a 24-hour period.

Utilizing automated tools, such as bots, crawlers, or scraping tools, to scrape data from our platform.

If our system detects any of these activities on your TipRanks account, it will automatically disable your account as a precautionary measure. This temporary suspension allows us to investigate the situation further and ensure the security of your account.

In most cases, your account will be automatically reactivated within 24 hours, once we have confirmed that there was no malicious intent behind the detected activity. However, if your account remains disabled after the 24-hour period, we encourage you to contact our support team for further assistance in reactivating your account.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does TipRanks detect suspicious activity?

TipRanks employs advanced algorithms and monitoring systems to track user activity on the platform. Any activity that deviates from normal usage patterns or violates our Terms of Use is flagged as suspicious and triggers an investigation.

2. What should I do if my account is disabled?

If your TipRanks account is disabled due to suspicious activity, please wait for 24 hours, as it is likely to be automatically reactivated. If the account remains disabled after this period, please reach out to our support team for further assistance.

3. Can I prevent my account from being flagged for suspicious activity?

To minimize the risk of triggering our system’s suspicious activity detection, ensure that you adhere to our Terms of Use and avoid any excessive or automated activity on the platform. Use TipRanks responsibly and refrain from using scraping tools or bots that may jeopardize the security and integrity of our platform.

At TipRanks, we take the security of your account and the privacy of your information seriously. By promptly identifying and resolving any suspicious activity, we aim to maintain a safe and trusted environment for all our users.