The Impact of Outdated Dating Manuals on the Dating Landscape

In recent times, TikTok has unearthed the dating advice of the early 2000s, leading many Gen Zers to question the toxic dating guidance that was prevalent during that era. The resurfacing of these outdated dating manuals has caused us to reflect on how they influenced our romantic relationships and cringe at their content.

One popular TikTok video, featuring Excel Rasanen, shares advice from the book “Why Men Love Bitches” Sherry Argov. The video emphasizes the principle of not chasing after someone, but rather letting them come to you. This video, along with others from TikTok influencers, has led to a resurgence in the popularity of these dating self-help books.

While these books focused on empowering women and discouraging clingy behavior, they often placed the burden on women to change their behavior in order to find a partner. The early 2000s saw a prevalence of dating games, manipulation, and the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes.

So why are these books resonating with new audiences? Nostalgia plays a role, as many long for a more traditional and romantic approach to dating before the rise of dating apps. Additionally, the dating advice of the early 2000s, however flawed, did center around women, which is often lacking in today’s dating culture.

However, experts argue that these books reinforce harmful gender stereotypes and hinder the development of genuine connections. Shan Boodram, a sex and relationships expert, suggests that promoting inflexible rules and expectations restricts individuals from authentically expressing themselves and impedes the natural growth of meaningful connections.

Boodram believes that the dating landscape has evolved significantly over the past two decades and that dating advice should reflect the values of inclusivity, respect, and understanding. Modern dating solutions such as Bumble aim to empower individuals to take control of their love lives, embrace their individuality, and build healthy connections at their own pace. By embracing technology, people can break away from prescribed steps and timelines, fostering curiosity and embracing diverse experiences.

It is clear that the dating advice of the early 2000s no longer aligns with contemporary dating culture. As society continues to evolve, it is vital that dating advice promotes equality, authenticity, and the empowerment of all individuals in their pursuit of meaningful connections.

