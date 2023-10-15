Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Orders Crackdown on ‘Pro-Palestine’ Posts on Social Media

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state police to take stringent action against individuals who share social media posts opposing the Indian government’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Adityanath has also warned that supporting Palestine on social media will result in severe consequences. The directive from the Chief Minister came after a protest march against Israel was held on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus.

Senior district police officials have been instructed to communicate with Muslim clerics and make it clear that any attempts to incite passion through social media or religious platforms will not be tolerated. The police have been urged to swiftly respond to any such activity. Enhanced security measures were put in place during Friday prayers, with flag marches conducted in certain areas.

To prevent any untoward incidents, Adityanath has advised police chiefs to establish dialogue with religious leaders in their jurisdictions. He emphasized that any activity contradicting the Indian government’s stance on the issue will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister stated, “It should be ensured that no inciteful statement is issued either on social media or from any place of worship, and if anyone attempts to do so, strict action should be taken against them.”

Previously, hundreds of students at AMU marched in support of Palestine, condemning Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following Hamas attacks on Israel. While India has expressed solidarity with Israel and denounced the terrorist attacks, the UP government feels it is imperative to maintain a uniform position and prevent any discord within society.

This article is based on:

Source: https://www.ndtv.com/lucknow-news/act-against-pro-palestine-posts-on-social-media-yogi-adityanath-tells-cops-2448463