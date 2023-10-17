Sony’s Spider-Verse Sequel to Premiere on Netflix for Halloween

Sony’s much-anticipated second movie in its Spider-Verse series will be released on Netflix just in time for Halloween. The movie, which is currently untitled, will feature the character of Morbius, a vampire-like antihero in the Marvel universe.

The film is set to be part of Sony’s ongoing efforts to expand its Spider-Man franchise beyond the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will join the first Spider-Verse movie, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was a critical and commercial success.

According to sources, Sony made the decision to release the movie on Netflix in order to reach a wider audience. The streaming service has a global subscriber base, giving the film a greater chance of success.

Morbius, the character at the center of the upcoming film, is a complex and intriguing addition to the Spider-Verse. He is often portrayed as a tragic character who straddles the line between hero and villain. With his unique abilities and morally ambiguous nature, Morbius offers a fresh and exciting take on the superhero genre.

Fans of the Spider-Verse will undoubtedly be thrilled to learn that the sequel will be available for streaming just in time for Halloween. It is expected to showcase stunning visuals and continue the engaging storyline established in the first film.

Sony’s decision to partner with Netflix for the release of the movie is a strategic move that capitalizes on the streaming service’s wide reach. This collaboration will likely benefit both companies, as Netflix gains exclusive access to highly anticipated content, and Sony can tap into Netflix’s extensive subscriber base.

