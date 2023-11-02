New Deal Announced: Academy of Country Music Awards to Stream on Prime Video Through 2025

The prestigious Academy of Country Music Awards is set to continue its successful partnership with Prime Video under the terms of a groundbreaking new deal. The streaming service, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Dick Clark Productions have reached an agreement that ensures the awards show will be streamed on Prime Video through its 60th anniversary in 2025.

This announcement follows the remarkable success of the 58th ACM Awards, which garnered over 7.7 million viewers on Amazon’s platform. The overwhelming response from a global audience prompted Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, to express his excitement about the extended partnership. He stated, “We could not be more thrilled to continue our relationship with the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions. We look forward to bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to fans around the world.”

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside echoed the sentiment, highlighting the significance of the upcoming milestone 60th anniversary show. By extending their partnership with Amazon, Whiteside emphasized their commitment to bringing the “Country Music’s Party of the Year” to a worldwide audience. He also praised the success of the previous year’s show and the pioneering move to streaming.

While specific details about the 2024 awards show are yet to be confirmed, fans can expect another unforgettable event. The ACM Awards continue to showcase remarkable talent with outstanding performances that celebrate the artists, songwriters, and producers who contribute to the greatness of country music.

