Chef Karen Martini Labels Treatment ACMI as “Disgraceful”

Chef Karen Martini has expressed her disappointment and frustration at the treatment she received from state government-run ACMI (formerly the Australian Centre for the Moving Image) at Federation Square. Martini claims that she was given only five hours’ notice to close and vacate her Hero restaurant on Monday afternoon, leaving her unable to inform her suppliers, customers, and staff in a timely manner.

ACMI director and CEO Seb Chan stated that ACMI terminated their agreement with HospitalityM, the operator of Hero, because they had breached their contract. ACMI had been providing support to HospitalityM since the opening of Hero in November 2020, including payment concessions and contract renegotiations. However, HospitalityM failed to meet its legal and financial obligations, accruing significant unpaid debt. The exact amount owed has not been disclosed.

Martini expressed her frustration at the sudden closure of Hero and questioned how a civic institution could treat a private operator so “uncivilly.” She highlighted ongoing discussions with ACMI over the past two years to renegotiate the lease terms due to the changing patterns of foot traffic to Federation Square and ACMI. Martini wanted more operating flexibility and looser contractual requirements for the kiosk she operated for ACMI.

Despite the closure, Martini remains resilient and determined to continue her culinary endeavors. She stated that her company is seeking legal advice, and Hero’s lease still had another seven years. She plans to find another space in the city and continue cooking with beautiful produce.

ACMI has announced that a new food and drink offer will be announced soon.

Sources:

– Good Food