Title: Acklam Car Centre Shines as Social Media User of the Year

Acklam Car Centre recently claimed the coveted Social Media User of the Year Award at the prestigious Car Dealer Used Car Awards. This recognition underscores the importance of embracing social media in the competitive used car business. Acklam Car Centre impressed the judges with their exceptional online presence and engaging updates across various social platforms.

Beating out stiff competition from renowned firms such as Amari Supercars, Car Quay, Romans International, and SUV Prestige, Acklam Car Centre stood out for their consistent delivery of brilliant updates and engaging videos. The videos, created their team of experts, effectively showcased the quality of their stock and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Speaking about the award, John Ferguson, the business manager at Acklam Car Centre, expressed his delight. He highlighted the hard work put in the team and acknowledged the challenging market conditions faced the industry in recent years. Despite the difficulties, Acklam Car Centre’s focus on platforms like Facebook and Instagram has led to increased client engagement and promising leads.

Acklam Car Centre has earned its reputation as an industry leader through its strong online presence and emphasis on providing customers with the best possible experience. With over two decades of experience, the company has seen substantial growth, backed its effective live pricing strategy and commitment to customer-centric operations.

James Baggott, the editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, praised Acklam Car Centre’s achievements in utilizing social media as a free marketing tool to enhance brand awareness. He commended the company for its engaging updates and videos, crediting their well-trained team of experts.

As Acklam Car Centre continues to excel in the realm of social media, the future looks promising. Acklam Car Centre’s win highlights the significant role played social media platforms in the growth and success of used car businesses, and serves as an inspiration to others in the industry.