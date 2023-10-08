Aaron Rodgers Makes Impressive Progress in Recovery from Achilles Tendon Tear

The New York Jets’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, continues to defy the odds in his remarkable journey to recover from a torn left Achilles tendon. Taking to Instagram, Rodgers shared photos showcasing his impressive progress just three weeks into his rehabilitation process. Despite the debilitating injury he sustained during the Jets’ Week 1 victory, Rodgers has been dedicating over five hours a day to physical therapy.

Rodgers’ unconventional approach to rehabilitation has been a key factor in his rapid recovery. Speaking in an interview with ESPN’s Pat McAfee, the 10-time Pro Bowler revealed that he chose to deviate from common practices, opting to wear a shoe instead of a boot after just 13 days. His unprecedented mindset and determination have played a pivotal role in his journey.

The 39-year-old quarterback has set ambitious goals for his return, refusing to rule out the possibility of playing for the Jets in this season’s playoffs if the team qualifies. Similar to Los Angeles Rams’ running back, Cam Akers, Rodgers opted for a surgical procedure involving an internal brace over the Achilles tendon, potentially expediting the recovery process.

Despite his age, Rodgers’ recovery journey is undeniably impressive. His appearance on the field during the Jets’ Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs in Week 4 showed his support for the struggling team and their quarterback, Zach Wilson. Rodgers praised Wilson’s leadership and performance, expressing pride in his play without needing to give any special pep talk.

Although Rodgers remains distant from the team during his recovery, it is expected that he will take on a more hands-on role after the Jets’ Week 7 Bye. In the meantime, he will continue to support his teammates as they aim to break a three-game losing streak.

Sources:

– ESPN