The Secrets Behind Celebrity-Worthy Skin: Expert Tips and Must-Have Products

The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to embrace a radiant and glowing look that will leave everyone in awe. If you’re not sure where to begin, fret not! We have the inside scoop on the must-have products and expert tips to help you achieve a Hollywood-approved skin finish without having to book a spray-tanning appointment.

Celebrity airbrush artist Alexandra DiMarchi, known for her work with A-list stars like Christina Aguilera and Shay Mitchell, has shared her beauty secrets and favorite products to help you look stunning at your next party.

DiMarchi emphasizes that achieving a sun-kissed look is surprisingly easy. One of her top essentials is the Tan-Luxe Global Tanning product, which delivers a natural-looking tan without the harmful effects of the sun. This is a game-changer for those who want a bronzed complexion without the hassle of spray tanning.

In addition to self-tanners, DiMarchi recommends incorporating a highlighting product to achieve a luminous glow. A few drops of liquid highlighter mixed with foundation can instantly elevate your complexion, giving you that red-carpet-ready look.

To ensure your skin stays flawless throughout the night, DiMarchi suggests using a setting spray. This will not only help your makeup last longer but also give your skin a dewy and fresh appearance.

If you’re short on time, DiMarchi has a hack for you. Mixing a few drops of facial oil with your foundation can create a healthy glow that mimics the effects of a facial spray or moisturizer.

With these expert tips and must-have products, you can easily achieve a gorgeous, celebrity-worthy skin finish. Whether you opt for a sun-kissed tan or a radiant glow, these tried-and-tested beauty secrets will leave you feeling confident and ready to rock any holiday event.

