Accused: A Tense Thriller Exposing the Horrors of Social Media Witch-Hunts

Philip Barantini, known for his critically acclaimed kitchen drama The Bear, is set to release his much-anticipated sequel series later this year. But before that, he brings us a gripping thriller titled Accused, which delves into the terror of a social media witch-hunt. Set in London, the film follows the unimaginable chaos that unfolds in the life of Harri, a regular Londoner, over the course of a single day.

Harri, played Chaneil Kular from Sex Education, is leaving the city to care for his parents’ dog as they go on vacation. However, his departure coincides with a deadly bombing on the tube. As a CCTV image of the suspect goes viral on Twitter, Harri’s mundane life takes a turn for the worse as he becomes the subject of speculation. Soon, old school friends suggest he may be behind the attack, plunging Harri into a nightmarish whirlwind of accusations and prejudice.

Accused tackles the timely and disturbing issue of the widespread dissemination of hatred and fear through digital platforms. The film skillfully captures the agonizing descent into chaos, as each careless insinuation and recklessly shared piece of information escalates the danger. Harri’s personal experience of racism, as a British man of South Asian descent, highlights the ugly truth of the accusations and subsequent portrayal the online community.

The film offers a thought-provoking portrayal of our current era, not only in its exploration of digital communication but also in its examination of the warped perceptions that result from online hate. Drawing parallels with Thomas Vinterberg’s The Hunt, Accused showcases the fear and unease of being falsely labeled, trapped in a place where escape seems impossible. Chaneil Kular delivers a powerful performance, evoking empathy and capturing the rising panic of being unjustly accused.

While Accused manages to maintain its gripping tension for the first half, it slightly falters when it transitions into a more conventional home invasion thriller. However, the film still packs a punch and exposes the profound impact of social media on our lives. Clocking in at just under 90 minutes, Accused could have benefited from being condensed into a tighter, hour-long format, akin to an episode of Black Mirror.

Accused is set to be released on September 22nd on Tubi in the US and on Netflix in the UK.

