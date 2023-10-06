Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 5 Premieres on A&E

The highly anticipated new season of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” is set to premiere on Thursday, October 5 at 10:05 p.m. ET. This gripping TV series provides an intimate account of individuals who have been charged with a crime and are sent to trial.

In the newest episode titled “Protective Mother or Vigilante Murderer?” a mother discovers that her daughter has been the victim of abuse the teenager’s estranged father. Concerned for her child’s safety, she contacts the police. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when the father pays an unexpected visit before the investigation can gain momentum.

For those interested in streaming “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” for free, there are several options available. The show can be streamed on Philo, which offers a free trial for new users. Sling also provides an opportunity to watch the show at half the price for the first month. Additionally, DirecTV Stream offers a free trial for viewers to catch this compelling series.

Philo is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels such as MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With over 60 channels available for the affordable price of $25 per month, Philo offers unlimited DVR functionality and can be streamed on various devices. Viewers can try Philo free for 7 days and experience the convenience of streaming their favorite shows.

“Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” will be airing on A&E. Viewers can find the channel using channel finders such as Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

