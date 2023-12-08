Seven-Year-Old’s Metallica TikTok Account Suspended and Reinstated

Summary: Coen Krysiak, a seven-year-old guitar player from Millcreek Township, gained fame on TikTok and Instagram after his video of him playing the intro to Metallica’s “One” went viral, accumulating 40 million views. However, his TikTok account was temporarily suspended because he was under 13 years old, which violated TikTok’s age requirement. Coen’s father, Ryan Krysiak, had to submit his driver’s license to verify that an adult was running the account before it was reinstated.

Coen’s rendition of the Metallica song gained widespread attention due to the band being on a global tour, increasing interest in anything related to their music. This wasn’t the first time that their TikTok channel featuring Coen and his sister playing rock songs had been suspended. Ryan Krysiak, who manages the social media for Erie cover band First to Eleven, understood TikTok’s safety concerns but clarified that the video was not a copyright issue. It featured an original recording done Coen and his sister.

Amidst the TikTok controversy, Coen remained surprised the number of views his videos received. The young guitarist enjoys playing guitar and has other videos gaining traction due to the attention garnered “One.” Collaborations with celebrities like Pauly Shore and motocross legend Brian Deegan are also being considered.

While Coen’s TikTok account has been reinstated, the incident highlights the challenges faced young creators on popular social media platforms. TikTok’s age restrictions aim to ensure a safe environment for all users, but this incident suggests the need for more flexible guidelines that accommodate talented individuals like Coen.