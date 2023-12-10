How to Undo a Repost on TikTok

It happens to the best of us – accidentally reposting a video on TikTok that we didn’t mean to share. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to undo this mistake and remove the repost from your account.

To undo a repost using the mobile app, follow these steps:

1. Access the video: If you still have the TikTok video playing on your screen, this is the easiest method to use. Simply tap on the video to open it.

2. Tap the Share icon: Look for the right-pointing arrow in the right navigation panel and tap on it. This will open up the sharing options for the video.

3. Remove the repost: Within the sharing options, you’ll see the option to “Remove repost.” Tap on this option to automatically undo the repost. A brief message confirming the removal of the repost should then appear on top of the TikTok video.

If you no longer have the video playing on your screen, you can still undo the repost using the app’s search function. Here’s how:

1. Launch TikTok and go to your profile: Open the TikTok app and tap on the Profile tab in the bottom navigation menu.

2. Navigate to the Repost tab: Look for the icon with the two arrows forming a circle and tap on it. This will take you to your profile’s Repost tab.

3. Select the video to remove: Scroll through your reposts and select the TikTok video you want to disassociate your account from.

4. Tap the Share icon and remove the repost: Tap on the Share icon within the video and choose the option to “Remove repost.” You should see a notification on your screen confirming the removal of the repost.

It’s important to note that with the latest version of the TikTok app, a confirmation pop-up will no longer appear after removing a repost. However, you can rest assured that the repost has been successfully undone.