Privacy Concerns Arise as IP Addresses Leaked on Telegram

A recent report TechCrunch has confirmed that a loophole in messaging app Telegram can result in the leakage of a user’s IP address. The exploit allows a hacker to steal the IP address of a user simply initiating a voice call. Security researcher Denis Simonov demonstrated this vulnerability obtaining the IP address of a test device used TechCrunch.

An IP address is a unique identifier assigned to devices connected to the internet. While this may seem like an insignificant piece of information, it can carry potential dangers. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky warns that skilled hackers can use an IP address to determine a user’s approximate location or even their physical address. This information is typically protected and requires a court order to access lawfully. However, advanced IP lookup tools can be used to obtain a physical address illegally.

Besides revealing location details, a leaked IP address can also expose a user to various online threats. VPN provider NordVPN advises that such incidents can open users up to DDoS attacks, being framed for illegal activities, and phishing attempts. Therefore, caution should be exercised when adding contacts on Telegram to prevent unauthorized access to personal information.

Telegram acknowledges the exploit and explains that it is connected to the method which the app handles calls. By default, the app uses a peer-to-peer connection for better quality and reduced latency. However, this feature can be disabled in the app’s settings, specifically in the Privacy and Security section under Calls. Disabling peer-to-peer connections will ensure that all calls are routed through Telegram servers, protecting the user’s IP address. Though it is worth noting that doing so may impact audio and video quality.

Overall, users must be aware of the privacy risks associated with their IP addresses and take necessary precautions to safeguard their information while using messaging apps like Telegram.

