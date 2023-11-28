Fans and Social Media Share Blame for India’s World Cup Final Loss, Says Wasim Akram

In a surprising turn of events, Australia emerged victorious in the highly anticipated World Cup final against India, clinching their sixth title. While India had entered the final as favorites due to their impressive winning streak, it was the Aussies who displayed an exceptional all-round performance to secure the championship.

Following the devastating loss, Pakistan cricket legend, Wasim Akram, expressed his sympathy for Indian fans, pointing out that television, social media, and fans themselves were partly responsible for the high expectations placed on the Indian team. Akram emphasized that these factors had prematurely deemed India the winners, thus adding immense pressure on the players and raising the hopes of the nation.

Acknowledging India’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament, Akram highlighted that the team’s consistency and ten consecutive victories were indeed commendable. However, he stressed that the overwhelming expectations fueled media and fan enthusiasm ultimately culminated in just one unfortunate game.

Looking ahead, Akram encouraged Indian fans to move on from the World Cup disappointment, reminding them that another World Cup event awaited them in just six months. Drawing from his personal experience as a cricketer, Akram empathized with the long-lasting memories of fans, mentioning how he still gets questioned about the 1999 World Cup final loss after three decades.

Akram also advised fans not to take social media too seriously, stating that a significant portion of it is merely drama. He called for the nation to look forward and embrace the upcoming World Cup, urging fans to leave behind the grief of the past and focus on supporting their team in the future.

The World Cup final loss against Australia was India’s only defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup, shattering hopes of securing their third title. However, amidst the disappointment, Indian captain Virat Kohli was awarded the player of the tournament at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, recognizing his outstanding performances throughout the event.

