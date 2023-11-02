New Ways to Catch ACC Football Action in Week 10

Are you ready for another exciting week of college football? Week 10 of the college football season is here, and eight games featuring teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) are set to take place. If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, keep reading for some new ways to watch the games.

Instead of relying solely on traditional TV broadcasts, you can now stream ACC football games on multiple platforms. Both Fubo and ESPN+ offer live streaming options for ACC games throughout the season.

Here are the games to look forward to in Week 10:

– On Thursday, November 2, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will go head-to-head with the Duke Blue Devils. You can catch the game live on ESPN or stream it on Fubo.

– The Boston College Eagles will take on the Syracuse Orange on Friday, November 3. Tune in to ESPN2 or stream the game on Fubo.

– Saturday, November 4, brings us more exciting matchups, including the Campbell Fighting Camels against the North Carolina Tar Heels on the ACC Network (stream on Fubo) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Clemson Tigers on ABC (stream on Fubo).

– The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers on The CW, while the Florida State Seminoles will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on ESPN (stream on Fubo).

– The Virginia Tech Hokies will go up against the Louisville Cardinals, and the Miami Hurricanes will battle the NC State Wolfpack, both on the ACC Network (stream on Fubo).

Don’t miss any of the ACC football action this week. Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you never miss a game this season!

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch ACC football games on Fubo TV?

A: Yes, Fubo TV offers live streaming for ACC games.

Q: Where can I watch the Wake Forest vs. Duke game?

A: The Wake Forest vs. Duke game will be televised on ESPN, and you can also stream it on Fubo.

Q: Is there a way to stream ACC football games for free?

A: While some platforms may offer free trials or limited-time promotions, most streaming services, including Fubo and ESPN+, require a subscription to access the live stream of ACC games.

Q: Can I watch ACC games on traditional cable TV?

A: Yes, some of the ACC games are broadcast on traditional cable TV channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and The CW.