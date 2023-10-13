How to Watch ACC College Football Games in Week 7

If you’re a college football fan and want to catch all the action from Week 7 involving teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of how you can watch all five games.

First up, the Syracuse Orange will face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can catch this game on ABC or live stream it on Fubo.

Next, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 PM ET on the same day. Tune in to the ACC Network to watch this game, or stream it live on Fubo.

In the evening, the Louisville Cardinals will go head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6:30 PM ET. This game will be televised on The CW.

Later in the evening, the Miami Hurricanes will battle it out with the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7:30 PM ET. You can watch this game on ABC or stream it live on Fubo.

Lastly, the NC State Wolfpack will face the Duke Blue Devils at 8:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on the ACC Network or stream it live on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the college football action this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+.

