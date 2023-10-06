How to Watch ACC College Football Games This Week

The college football season is in full swing, and this week there are eight games featuring teams from the ACC. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s how you can watch:

First, on Saturday, October 7th, the Boston College Eagles will face off against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on CBS Sports Network, and it is also available for live streaming on Fubo.

The William & Mary Tribe will be taking on the Virginia Cavaliers also at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7th. This game will be aired on the ACC Network, and it can be streamed live on Fubo.

At 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, the Marshall Thundering Herd will go head-to-head with the NC State Wolfpack. You can watch this game on The CW, and it is also available for live streaming on Fubo.

Next up, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be facing the Clemson Tigers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. This game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

At the same time, the Syracuse Orange will be taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels. This game will be aired on ESPN, and it is available for live streaming on Fubo.

Also at 3:30 PM ET, the Virginia Tech Hokies will be playing against the Florida State Seminoles. You can catch this game on ABC, and it is also available for live streaming on Fubo.

Later in the evening, at 7:30 PM ET, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will go up against the Louisville Cardinals. This game will be broadcasted on ABC, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

Finally, at 8:00 PM ET, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing the Miami Hurricanes. This game will be aired on the ACC Network, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

Make sure you don’t miss out on any of the exciting ACC college football games this week signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!

