ACC Games on TV This Week

This week, there are five exciting college football games scheduled involving teams from the ACC. Here is a summary of the games and how you can watch them.

On Friday, September 29, the Louisville Cardinals will be facing off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

The Clemson Tigers will be taking on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be broadcasted on ABC, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

Another game to look out for on Saturday is the match-up between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Boston College Eagles. This game will be aired at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.

The Bowling Green Falcons will be going head-to-head with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. You can watch this game on the ACC Network, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

Finally, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be playing against the Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday. This game will be televised on ABC, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the exciting college football action this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will allow you to watch college football games all season long.

In summary, these ACC games offer thrilling match-ups that will keep football fans on the edge of their seats. Make sure to tune in to catch all the action!

