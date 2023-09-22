How to Watch Week 4 College Football Matchups in the ACC

If you’re looking to catch all of the Week 4 college football matchups involving teams from the ACC, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of the games and how you can watch them.

First up, on Friday, September 22, the NC State Wolfpack will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET. You can watch this game on ESPN or stream it live on Fubo.

On Saturday, September 23, there are several games to choose from. The Virginia Tech Hokies will face the Marshall Thundering Herd at 12:00 PM ET, and you can catch this game on ESPN2 or stream it live on Fubo.

Next, the Florida State Seminoles will go head-to-head with the Clemson Tigers at 12:00 PM ET, and this game will be televised on ABC. You can also stream it live on Fubo.

The Army Black Knights will take on the Syracuse Orange at 12:00 PM ET, and you can watch this game on the ACC Network or stream it live on Fubo.

At 3:30 PM ET, the Boston College Eagles will play against the Louisville Cardinals. This game will be on the ACC Network or stream it live on Fubo.

Also at 3:30 PM ET, the Miami Hurricanes will face the Temple Owls, and you can watch this game on ESPN2 or stream it live on Fubo.

Another game at 3:30 PM ET is between the Duke Blue Devils and the UConn Huskies. You can catch this game on CBS Sports Network or stream it live on Fubo.

Lastly, at 6:30 PM ET, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will go up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. You can watch this game on The CW.

To make sure you don’t miss any of these exciting matchups throughout the season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. With these services, you can enjoy watching college football to your heart’s content.

