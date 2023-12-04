FAQ: The 2024 Academy Awards

Q: When and where will the 96th Academy Awards take place?

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to air on March 10, 2024. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Q: Who will be hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as the host for the fourth time. This marks his second consecutive year hosting the prestigious event.

Q: What is the new start time for the Oscars?

For the first time, the official show will start at 7 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than previous years. The official pre-show will also begin earlier, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Q: Why did the Oscars change their start time?

The change in start time is an attempt to address the issue of the ceremony running late into the night. Despite previous efforts to keep the runtime under three hours, the broadcast has often stretched past 11 p.m.

Q: Who attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala?

The star-studded 2023 Academy Museum Gala took place in Los Angeles and drew A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Demi Moore, Jared Leto, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Salma Hayek, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, and Dua Lipa, among others.

Q: Who were the honorees at the gala?

At the gala, honorees included Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola, who were recognized for their contributions to storytelling and cinema.

Q: What are some recent projects the honorees?

Meryl Streep is featured in the latest season of “Only Murders in the Building,” while Michael B. Jordan starred in and directed the latest installment of the “Creed” franchise. Sofia Coppola recently directed a biopic about Priscilla Presley, and Oprah Winfrey is preparing for the release of the musical film remake of “The Color Purple.”

Q: What is the purpose of the gala?

The gala serves as an annual fundraiser to support the exhibitions and public programming of the Academy Museum. It also allows stars to promote their upcoming films leading up to the Oscar season.

