Social Media Post Sparks Protests and Suspension of Classes at NIT Srinagar

Classwork at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has been temporarily suspended following protests triggered a student’s social media post, according to officials. In a notification issued the in-charge Registrar, Atikur Rehman, it was stated that all academic activities, including classes, examinations, and administrative work, would remain suspended until further notice.

Protests erupted on Tuesday at the institute after a social media post a student allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Demanding strict action against the non-local student responsible for the post, protesters blocked both entrances of the institution and raised slogans within the campus. In response, the police received a complaint and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the objectionable content in question was not originally created the student, but was taken from YouTube. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, V K Birdi, clarified that the video was merely shared the student on social media. However, the post, as interpreted some, has hurt the religious feelings of certain individuals.

Following a written complaint from the NIT registrar, legal action has been taken against the student under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working diligently to determine the appropriate course of action.

This incident highlights the growing influence and impact of social media in today’s society. While it provides a platform for expression and sharing, it also carries the responsibility to consider the consequences of one’s posts. The incident serves as a reminder for individuals to exercise caution and respect when communicating online.

