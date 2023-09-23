Serie A Returns: Verona vs. AC Milan

Serie A is set to make a comeback this weekend with a thrilling match-up between Verona and AC Milan. Verona currently holds a record of 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, while AC Milan boasts a record of 3 wins and 1 loss.

Fans can catch all the action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, so be sure to tune in to witness the excitement unfold.

Verona, known for its strong defensive play, will be up against the formidable AC Milan. AC Milan, led coach Stefano Pioli, has been performing exceptionally well this season. With star players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brahim Diaz, AC Milan’s attack is expected to be a force to be reckoned with.

Verona will need to maintain their defensive solidity and utilize their counter-attacking strategies to keep AC Milan at bay. The team’s key players, such as Antonin Barak and Mattia Zaccagni, will play a crucial role in orchestrating their attack and creating scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, AC Milan will be looking to dominate the game with their strong possession-based play and quick transitions. Ibrahimovic will surely be a player to watch out for, as his experience and goal-scoring abilities continue to impress.

Both teams have been performing well this season and will be eager to secure a victory in this crucial match. It promises to be an intense battle for three points, with both sides showcasing their skills and determination on the field.

Don’t miss out on the Serie A action as Verona takes on AC Milan. Grab your popcorn and tune in to Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network to witness the excitement of Italian football.

