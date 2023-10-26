New Study Reveals Impact of Social Media Algorithm on Political Polarization

A recent study conducted the Brookings Institution has shed light on the role of social media algorithms in perpetuating political polarization. The study focused on the impact of personalized content recommendations on YouTube users and found that the platform’s algorithm tends to push users towards content that aligns with their existing beliefs, thereby contributing to the polarization of political discourse.

The findings of the study have far-reaching implications, not just for the United States, but for countries around the world. India in particular, with its vast number of internet users and politicians leveraging social media platforms for election campaigning, is significantly affected this phenomenon.

Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Grapes, acknowledges the importance of social media as a platform for election campaigning, but also highlights the flip side of this influence. While it may be relatively easy to counteract fake news or misinformation generated individuals, the study reveals that content generated hate groups with targeted malicious intent can have a considerable impact on the democratic process.

Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KlugKlug, raises concerns about algorithmic bias, noting how companies and social media platforms driven advertising incentives tend to rely on negativity and divisive content to keep users engaged. Kumar argues that while positivity and virality have their merits, it is negative content that truly captures users’ attention and drives higher ad revenues. He emphasizes the need to address these concerns to maintain a balanced and healthy online environment.

Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor, believes that social media platforms cannot be expected to have the editorial oversight of traditional media houses. He argues that it is the undesirable elements who spread hate and disinformation, rather than the platforms themselves. Mathias points out that the platforms are commercial ventures and naturally tend to align with established entities for business purposes.

The study the Brookings Institution highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding of the impact of social media algorithms on political polarization. It emphasizes the importance of addressing algorithmic bias and promoting a more inclusive and diverse online environment.

