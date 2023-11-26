New Manager Takes Charge as Bridgwater Town Fights Back

Bridgwater Town Football Club made waves this week with the announcement of a managerial change. The club revealed that Dave Pearse, the coach who had led the team for the past seven years, was being replaced Jake Lewellyn. This decision, shared on Twitter, quickly gained attention, with the statement being viewed over a million times. While the announcement faced criticism from some quarters, the focus has now shifted to the team’s performance on the pitch.

Following the managerial shakeup, Bridgwater Town faced Nailsea & Tickenham in the Toolstation Western League Premier on Friday night. This match turned out to be a turning point for the team, as they secured a well-deserved 1-0 victory. Lewellyn, the new manager, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome and addressed the challenges faced the team during the week.

“This week has been quite overwhelming,” Lewellyn admitted. “We faced a lot of criticism, especially on Twitter, but we remained focused on the game and the team. The boys were exceptional tonight and their hard work paid off.”

Despite the change in management, Lewellyn paid tribute to Pearse’s contribution and the existing squad. “Dave Pearse did a great job, and these players are a testament to his coaching. My focus is on improving our overall performance, especially when we’re in the lead. Today, we managed to keep a clean sheet, utilize our talent in the team, and secure the win.”

Lewellyn also expressed gratitude to the fans who showed their unwavering support during the match. “Football is nothing without its supporters, and the turnout tonight was fantastic. Bridgwater Town is bigger than any individual player or manager, and we appreciate the backing we received. Now, it’s time to move forward and focus on our upcoming game in the FA Vase.”

