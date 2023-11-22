Concerns Over Unmoderated Abuse of Female Athletes on Social Media Platforms

New research conducted multiple academic institutions has raised concerns about the lack of moderation for abusive social media posts targeting female athletes on official accounts of major sports clubs. The study, carried out over a seven-month period, specifically analyzed the comments on the official TikTok accounts of Manchester United and Burnley football clubs. The findings revealed a prevalent presence of sexist remarks in all TikTok posts featuring female football players, with some comments displaying aggressive misogyny.

Dr. Emma Kavanagh, an associate professor in sport psychology and safe sport at Bournemouth University, expressed her concern over the persistence of a toxic culture among so-called fans, which can thrive on mainstream platforms and official club channels. She emphasized the need for football clubs and social media platforms to address this issue promptly to create a more respectful and inclusive online environment for both players and fans.

The research team examined responses to 417 videos showcasing the women’s teams on the clubs’ official social media accounts. These videos collectively garnered over seventy million views and received fifty-nine thousand comments. The results, published in the journal European Sport Management Quarterly, highlighted alarming levels of gender-based violence and identified four key themes: sexism, misogyny, sexualization of women, and a demand for a male-only space.

The study’s implications shed light on the pressing need for football clubs to address long-standing issues regarding toxic fan behaviors. The hope is that this research acts as a wake-up call, prompting clubs and social media platforms to take action in order to protect the well-being of their players and cultivate a more respectful online community.

Sources: [University of Stirling](https://www.stir.ac.uk/news/2023/november-2023-news-archive/abuse-of-female-athletes-goes-unchecked-on-mainstream-social-media-sites/)

