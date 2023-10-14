P.K. Subban Criticizes Edmonton Oilers’ Defence Corps

Former NHL defenceman, P.K. Subban, expressed his disappointment with the Edmonton Oilers’ defence corps following their 8-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in their season opener. Taking to social media, Subban called out the team’s performance, stating that it was “absolutely atrocious” and “not good enough” for a contending team.

Subban specifically focused his criticism on the Oilers’ defence, highlighting that he had previously mentioned their shortcomings during last year’s conference finals. According to Subban, the defence core was not up to the standard of a championship-winning team.

Despite the absence of Mattias Ekholm, who is considered one of the Oilers’ top defencemen, Subban did not excuse the rest of the defence corps for their poor performance. Ekholm, who was acquired from the Nashville Predators last season, is expected to return to the lineup soon.

While Ekholm’s return may offer some improvement, Subban emphasized that all the players on the Oilers’ defence need to step up, including Darnell Nurse, who is currently playing on a significant contract worth $74 million. Nurse, who had a -2 rating in the game, did not meet expectations.

As a commentator for ESPN in the United States, Subban’s criticism carries weight. He believes that the Oilers’ defence corps must elevate their game if they want to succeed in the league. The team will need to address their defensive issues and improve their overall performance moving forward.

