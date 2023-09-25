Parent-Tested Hacks for Treating Head Lice and Nits

Children heading back to school often face the unfortunate problem of head lice and nits. These tiny insects, up to 3mm long, are common in young children and their families. Head lice live exclusively in human hair, laying eggs called nits that are initially brown but turn white when empty after hatching. While there is no way to prevent head lice, there are effective ways to treat them.

If you suspect your child has head lice, there are some indicators to look out for. Itching on the scalp, especially while sleeping, is a common sign. You may also find nits attached to your child’s hair strands or sores on their scalp or neck. However, the only way to confirm the presence of head lice is finding live lice, according to the NHS.

TikTok has become a platform where parents share their tried and tested methods for treating head lice and nits. For example, one user recommends using a metal comb to remove lice daily for ten days, along with suffocating agents such as olive oil, soya oil, sunflower oil, or mayonnaise to kill the lice. Studies have shown that these agents are effective when applied in liberal quantities for more than 12 hours. Acidic shampoos and conditioners can also be used to kill lice.

Another TikTok user shares an ingenious hack for quickly spotting nits. By using a hairdryer to blow the hair out of the way and expose the scalp, lice and nits can be spotted easily and quickly. This technique saves time compared to searching through the hair section section. The user describes it as an “absolute game changer” and claims to have found six or seven nits within two minutes using this method.

While head lice and nits can be an annoyance, parents can take comfort in knowing that effective treatments are available. By utilizing these parent-tested hacks, parents can quickly and efficiently address the issue, ensuring their child’s scalp remains lice-free.

Sources: NHS