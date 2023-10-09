Absolute Collagen Chooses Pinterest Premiere Spotlight to Promote Deep Lift Skincare Range

Absolute Collagen, a renowned collagen supplement brand, has partnered with Pinterest to raise awareness about its new Deep Lift skincare range. The company has embraced Pinterest’s new ad format, Premiere Spotlight, to promote its products to a wider audience.

Premiere Spotlight on Pinterest is a high-impact advertising solution that allows brands to secure premium placements on the platform. With this ad format, brands can reserve their placements and dominate the screen, occupying about 50% of the mobile device space on the Pinterest search page. Absolute Collagen is one of the first beauty and wellbeing brands to utilize this new ad format for a product launch and brand recognition campaign.

The campaign, featuring broadcaster Emma Willis, focuses on Absolute Collagen’s Deep Lift range, which includes a Serum, Day Cream, Eye Cream, and Night Cream. These products promise to strengthen, firm, and deeply hydrate the skin.

Beauty is a prominent category on Pinterest, with millions of users seeking inspiration and shopping for new beauty products each month. The Premiere Spotlight allows Absolute Collagen to reach consumers who are actively looking for women’s health, beauty, and premium skincare ideas. By using this high-impact ad format, the brand can engage with an audience seeking clinically-proven skincare solutions for glowing skin.

Darcy Laceby, co-founder at Absolute Collagen, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that Pinterest is a haven for beauty enthusiasts online. The platform’s insights have shown an increase in searches for new skincare routines and products. Through the Premiere Spotlight format, Absolute Collagen can reach an engaged audience actively seeking skincare solutions.

Pinterest, with over 465 million users worldwide, is the go-to platform for inspired purchasing decisions. Users come to Pinterest for ideas, inspiration, and to plan and shop for the moments that matter to them. By partnering with Pinterest, Absolute Collagen can tap into the platform’s vast user base and help users find relevant and personalized skincare inspiration.

Source: Absolute Collagen, Pinterest