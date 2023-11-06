LinkedIn: The Ultimate Networking Tool for Professionals

LinkedIn has established itself as one of the top platforms for job hunting and professional networking. Unlike other social media platforms that may have a more personal or recreational focus, LinkedIn is solely dedicated to the professional sphere, allowing users to showcase their best professional profiles. It has become an excellent alternative for finding employment in various industries.

Moreover, LinkedIn is your best ally when it comes to connecting with others in your field, engaging in networking activities, and much more.

By using this platform, you can connect with professionals in your industry or other fields of interest, expanding your network of contacts and increasing your chances of finding job opportunities. Furthermore, maintaining an active and well-crafted profile can enhance your visibility to recruiters or companies looking for candidates with your skills and experience.

It is highly recommended to access this professional networking platform on a daily basis. If you have also enrolled in one of the courses offered through LinkedIn, you may be searching for a way to access the platform more quickly.

Fortunately, there is a keyboard shortcut that, once you know it, will allow you to open LinkedIn in a matter of seconds. Simply press CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + L on your keyboard.

This keyboard shortcut is a useful option for frequent LinkedIn users as it directly opens the platform through the Microsoft browser. With this, you just need to press the shortcut combination and have your LinkedIn account configured to access this professional networking platform more swiftly.

It is worth mentioning that this LinkedIn hack is part of a Windows update that includes a series of keyboard shortcuts for its tools. Considering that LinkedIn is owned Microsoft, it makes sense that they want us to utilize this social networking platform.

We have listed below all the keyboard shortcuts included in the latest update, enabling you to open LinkedIn, Word, Excel, and other Microsoft tools more efficiently:

LinkedIn – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + L

Word – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + W

Excel – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + X

PowerPoint – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + P

Outlook – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + O

Microsoft Teams – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + T

OneDrive – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + D

OneNote – CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + N

