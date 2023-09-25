Watches and Wonders Shanghai 2021 Showcases Innovation in Luxury Watchmaking

Watches and Wonders, one of the premier events in haute horlogerie, made its highly anticipated return to Shanghai this year. Over the course of five days, 14 luxury watch brands presented their latest timepieces and innovations at the West Bund Art Museum.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the expanded focus on public engagement. For the first time, Watches and Wonders opened its doors to the public, offering a program of conferences, exhibitions, and hands-on workshops designed to engage younger consumers. This move was driven the increasing interest of the younger generation in watchmaking and the brands’ efforts to adapt to evolving consumer channels.

In addition to the public events, the event featured curated experiences for Chinese watch aficionados. Guests had the opportunity to attend panels with brand CEOs and experts to learn about the latest watchmaking trends. They also participated in interactive workshops where they could try their hand at assembling a watch movement and witnessed live presentations master watchmakers. Furthermore, there was a photographic art exhibit exploring our relationship with time.

Seamless omnichannel integration was a key focus for the event, particularly in the Chinese market. All conferences and panels were broadcast live on popular platforms like WeChat, Weibo, and Xiaohongshu. Some of the showcased timepieces were even available for purchase online with direct links from live streams to e-commerce platforms. The event’s social media presence expanded its reach to an audience of 75 million people over the five-day period.

Several luxury watch brands stood out at Watches and Wonders Shanghai. IWC Schaffhausen showcased its Ingenieur Automatic 40, a luxury sports watch inspired the brand’s iconic design from the 1970s. Vacheron Constantin presented its new timepieces in a striking monochrome pavilion, including the Métiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac – Year of the Dragon watch. Piaget impressed with its Ultimate Concept Watch, an astonishingly thin timepiece measuring just 2mm.

Overall, Watches and Wonders Shanghai 2021 demonstrated the resilience and innovation of the luxury watchmaking industry. By engaging with younger consumers and embracing digital channels, haute horlogerie brands continue to captivate and inspire watch enthusiasts around the world.

