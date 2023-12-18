Residents Voice Concerns Over New Starbucks Coffee Shop on Buffalo Gap Road

Residents living near the construction site of a new Starbucks Coffee Shop on Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene have raised concerns about potential noise pollution and increased traffic in the area. The issue was brought to light when a zone change request was made for the property. Residents, including Michael Wilder, expressed their opposition, stating that they did not want anything that would further contribute to the traffic congestion and noise pollution on Buffalo Gap Road.

The property was previously classified as Planned Development (PD), but the representative agent for Pak Harris Enterprises LTC, Tal Fillingham, explained that the language in the 2004 decision did not effectively address the concerns of the residents. Fillingham claimed that many PDs were not well-written, which was the primary reason for the zone change request.

However, when asked about their opinions on the zoning change, all 22 nearby residents polled expressed their opposition. Denise Jones, a neighbor, stated that the original PD should have included measures like a noise buffering wall to address their concerns. Fillingham disagreed, saying that the document contained no language regarding buffering for adjacent properties.

Jones produced supporting documents that referenced the original PD and included language about requiring screening and a solid wall or fence to address nonresidential sides. However, it was observed that this language was absent from the original document provided, without considering the supporting documents.

Aside from noise pollution, residents are also worried about the increased traffic that the Starbucks and the neighboring Golden Chick restaurant would generate. Both establishments are planned to use one entry point on Buffalo Gap Road, with no exits through the residential areas. The issue was referred to the Texas Department of Transportation for resolution.

Furthermore, there have been requests to change the zoning of the empty lots east of the construction site from PD to Neighborhood Retail (NR). However, residents like Jones prefer to keep the zoning as PD to avoid potentially invasive or “heavy” developments in the area.

The Planning and Zoning board decided to table the issue until its January meeting due to apparent clerical errors in the documentation and the need for legal counsel. The board acknowledged the concerns raised residents and agreed to address the matter thoroughly before making any decisions.