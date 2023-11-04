New Action-Thriller “Classified” Faces Challenges Amidst Allegations

A recent lawsuit filed Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings reveals that the upcoming action-thriller film, “Classified,” has encountered significant hurdles due to alleged aggressive behavior exhibited actor Aaron Eckhart on set.

The suit claims that Abigail Breslin, Eckhart’s co-star in the film, felt unsafe and refused to be alone with him. Breslin plays the role of an analyst for the U.K.’s MI6 and is the long-lost daughter of a CIA hitman, portrayed Eckhart. These supposed concerns caused disruptions in the production, resulting in additional costs of $80,000 and potential issues with the delivery of the finished film.

It is stated in the lawsuit that Breslin raised her worries about the working conditions earlier this year, specifically citing Eckhart’s aggressive and unprofessional behavior in a letter to SAG-AFTRA. “The entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril,” the lawsuit stated.

The producers conducted an investigation into Breslin’s allegations, led the on-set producer, identified as “Mr. Georgiev.” The findings revealed no evidence of any aggressive behavior Eckhart, leading the plaintiffs to deem Breslin’s claims as unfounded and exaggerated.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Breslin, after refusing to sign the final agreement, has demanded additional compensation beyond her agreed-upon contract fee. Without her signature, the film’s distribution and the producers’ ability to claim tax credits in Malta, where the movie was shot, are both at risk.

The plaintiffs seek real damages of $80,000, along with punitive damages to address the financial implications caused Breslin’s withholding of her signature.

The conflicting accounts from the lawsuit shed light on the challenges faced the production of “Classified,” leaving its future uncertain. As of now, both Eckhart and Breslin’s representatives have not responded to these allegations.

